Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.