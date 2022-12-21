Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to

heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near

whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind

Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.