Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, periods of moderate snow with areas of

blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and

Oakley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to

noon MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11

PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.