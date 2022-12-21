Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 7:54PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
between 30 and 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole and Upper Green River
Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip
of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of the
wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight,
warm clothing.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.