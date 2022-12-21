Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 9:03PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 30 below zero.
* WHERE….Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone
* WHEN…Until noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.