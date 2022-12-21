Skip to Content
December 22, 2022 4:24 AM
Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 9:03PM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and
Oakley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

