Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON MST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of light to

moderate snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating

near whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, and Bone

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this

evening.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to noon

MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong winds could

cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.