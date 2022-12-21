Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow with areas of blowing
and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.