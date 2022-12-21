Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow with areas of blowing

and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wayan and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.