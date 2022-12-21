Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 2:58PM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as
65 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly. Please monitor the Bridger-
Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if
your plans include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.