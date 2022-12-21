Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 2:58PM MST until December 21 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as

60 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 8 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weather conditions on area highways could

change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.