Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow with areas of blowing
and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.
Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, except 6 to 12
inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting
as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.