Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow with areas of blowing
and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting
as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Lost River Range and Copper Basin region.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.