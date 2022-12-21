Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow with areas of blowing

and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.

Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting

as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Lost River Range and Copper Basin region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as

low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.