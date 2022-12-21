Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to

heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near

whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations up

to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Wind

Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this

afternoon to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.

Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.