Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
Strong winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.