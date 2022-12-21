Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow with areas of blowing

and drifting snow creating near whiteout conditions at times.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, and Stanley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.