Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 4:37AM MST until December 21 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Snow with total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high 45 to 55

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Weather conditions on area highways could

change very quickly with snow bands and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.