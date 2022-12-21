Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 1:46PM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, periods of light snow
with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
noon MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree
damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.