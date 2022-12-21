Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, periods of moderate snow with areas of blowing
and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
noon MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.