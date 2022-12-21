Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:03AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of moderate snow with areas of blowing and

drifting snow.. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Clayton.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

by going to 511.idaho.gov.