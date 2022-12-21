Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 4:37AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts

in in the southern part of the park. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Today until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite

and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.