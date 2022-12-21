Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 7:44AM MST until December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, Snow with additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher
amounts in in the southern part of the park. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM Today until 11 AM MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite
and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.