Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 3:21AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 300 AM MST, downsloping northerly winds off the Continental

Divide are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow along I-15

with strongest winds north of Dubois around Spencer. Wind gusts have

been observed as high as 50 mph which are reducing visibility below

one mile in some areas. Winds will remain elevated through the

morning hours subsiding throughout the day as conditions improve.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the affected area through

1200 PM MST today with wind chills as low as 55 below.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass and Humphrey.

Visibilities at times will be below one mile in this area of blowing

snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.