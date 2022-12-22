Wind Chill Advisory issued December 22 at 4:04AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 20

and 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the

tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of

the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,

lightweight, warm clothing.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.