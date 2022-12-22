Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 12:09PM MST until December 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills 20 to 35 below
zero. There will be a few isolated areas near Monida Pass that
will be as low as 50 below zero. Winds will drop off quickly
this afternoon.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park,
Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, Monida Pass, and Challis.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.