Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 12:09PM MST until December 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills 20 to 35 below

zero. There will be a few isolated areas near Monida Pass that

will be as low as 50 below zero. Winds will drop off quickly

this afternoon.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park,

Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, Monida Pass, and Challis.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.