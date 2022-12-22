Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 1:56AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
and Bone.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.