Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 1:56AM MST until December 22 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Challis, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero.

