Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 3:05PM MST until December 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to

30 below zero with areas near Monida Pass as low as 40 below

zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park,

Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Monida Pass,

Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.