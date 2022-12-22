Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 3:05PM MST until December 23 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to
30 below zero with areas near Monida Pass as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park,
Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Monida Pass,
Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.