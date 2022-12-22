Wind Chill Warning issued December 22 at 4:04AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills

between 30 and 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole and Upper Green River

Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the

tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of

the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,

lightweight, warm clothing.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.