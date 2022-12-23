Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 4:09PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. One to
three inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the
mountains. Isolated higher amounts in the Teton Range.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and mostly snow packed roads.
Allow extra time to reach your destination, and allow extra room
between your car, and the car ahead of you.

National Weather Service

