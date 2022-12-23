Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 4:09PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. One to

three inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Isolated higher amounts in the Teton Range.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight and Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and mostly snow packed roads.

Allow extra time to reach your destination, and allow extra room

between your car, and the car ahead of you.