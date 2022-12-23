Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 5:20PM MST until December 24 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Freezing rain.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Area and Lower Snake
River Plain, including all areas between Burley, Juniper, and
Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

