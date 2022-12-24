Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:13PM MST until December 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A layer of warm air moving in over denser cold air that

will stay in contact with the ground will create a risk of light

freezing rain.

* WHERE…The Snake River plain, including the Arco Desert. The

Stanley basin and Wood River Valley, including the town of

Ketchum. The Teton and Swan Valleys. The Bear River basin and

the smaller valleys in the eastern and southeastern highlands of

Idaho.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. During the

late evening to very early morning, locations from Idaho Falls

northward will be the most likely place for light freezing rain.

By Christmas morning, the affected area will spread southward to

the Utah border. Once temperatures at the surface warm to above

freezing, the threat is over.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. If possible, delay

travel until the late morning or early afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A layer of warm air will move into central

and eastern Idaho, but will not displace the denser colder air

in contact with the ground. This means that rainfall passing

through this warm layer will start to freeze as it enters the

cold air at the surface. Once on the ground, the precipitation

will freeze into a glaze, making all types of travel hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.