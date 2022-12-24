Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:13PM MST until December 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A layer of warm air moving in over denser cold air that
will stay in contact with the ground will create a risk of light
freezing rain.
* WHERE…The Snake River plain, including the Arco Desert. The
Stanley basin and Wood River Valley, including the town of
Ketchum. The Teton and Swan Valleys. The Bear River basin and
the smaller valleys in the eastern and southeastern highlands of
Idaho.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday. During the
late evening to very early morning, locations from Idaho Falls
northward will be the most likely place for light freezing rain.
By Christmas morning, the affected area will spread southward to
the Utah border. Once temperatures at the surface warm to above
freezing, the threat is over.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. If possible, delay
travel until the late morning or early afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A layer of warm air will move into central
and eastern Idaho, but will not displace the denser colder air
in contact with the ground. This means that rainfall passing
through this warm layer will start to freeze as it enters the
cold air at the surface. Once on the ground, the precipitation
will freeze into a glaze, making all types of travel hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.