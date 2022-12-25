Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 25 at 1:37PM MST until December 26 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, the upper Snake River plain, and the Teton

Valley, including the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and

Driggs.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential ice on bridges and other road surfaces.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The areas of more dense fog is where icing

will be the worst. Ice on roadways may be in the form of black

ice which is very difficult to see. Exercise caution when

entering a fog bank by slowing down.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.