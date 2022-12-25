Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 25 at 1:51PM MST until December 26 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The areas of more dense fog is where icing will be the worst. Ice on roadways may be in the form of black ice which is very difficult to see. Exercise caution when entering a fog bank by slowing down. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential ice on bridges and other road surfaces.

* WHERE…Swan Valley, including U S Route 26 and the towns of Swan Valley and Irwin.

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

