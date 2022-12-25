Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 25 at 1:51PM MST until December 26 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, the upper Snake River plain, and the

Teton Valley, including the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls,

and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential ice on bridges and other road surfaces.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The areas of more dense fog is where

icing will be the worst. Ice on roadways may be in the form of

black ice which is very difficult to see. Exercise caution

when entering a fog bank by slowing down.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.