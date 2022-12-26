Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 26 at 6:43AM MST until December 26 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, the upper Snake River plain, and the
Teton Valley, including the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls,
and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential ice on bridges and other road surfaces.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.