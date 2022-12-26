Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:01PM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches in valleys below 6500 feet, except 10 to 20 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun

Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River

Foothills. Including Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute

on Tuesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected to be

above 6,500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.