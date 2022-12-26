Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:01PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches in valleys and 8 to 17 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot

Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute on Tuesday. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heavy snowfall is expected above 6,500

feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.