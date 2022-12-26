Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:01PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, except 8 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with strong winds
expected to produce blowing snow and reduced visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected above 6,500
feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

