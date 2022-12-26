Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 3:10PM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow…moderate to heavy snow at times. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 18 inches in the mountain ranges and in
the southern portion of the park. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches in
the northern portion of the park. Winds gusting around 50 mph
over the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute
over Teton Pass. Visibility will be severely reduced at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.