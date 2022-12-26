Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 11:05PM MST until December 27 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
