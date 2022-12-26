Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 3:10PM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Rain is possible
Tuesday in some locations, before changing to snow Tuesday
evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally
higher amounts in the foothills and north of Jackson Airport.
South to southwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph in open areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.