Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:36 PM
Published 3:40 AM

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 3:40AM MST until December 27 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…The Big Lost and Little Lost River Valleys, the Teton
Valley, and the Snake River plain from Idaho Falls northward.
This includes the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and Driggs.
It also includes the towns of Mud Lake, Saint Anthony, Ashton,
Howe, Arco, and Mackay. The areas of dense fog will move,
dissipate, and redevelop throughout the night and morning
hours on Tuesday.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content