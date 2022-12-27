Dense Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 3:40AM MST until December 27 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…The Big Lost and Little Lost River Valleys, the Teton

Valley, and the Snake River plain from Idaho Falls northward.

This includes the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and Driggs.

It also includes the towns of Mud Lake, Saint Anthony, Ashton,

Howe, Arco, and Mackay. The areas of dense fog will move,

dissipate, and redevelop throughout the night and morning

hours on Tuesday.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.