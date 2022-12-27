Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 4:12PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 412 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Atomic City to 21 miles south of Southwest
Inl to 13 miles northwest of Minidoka. Movement was east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Felt, Ririe Reservoir,
Lorenzo, Goshen, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley,
Aberdeen, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville and
Atomic City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.