Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 5:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Iona to near Blackfoot to near Neeley.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan,

Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Goshen, Chubbuck, Victor, Inkom, Irwin, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Henry, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.