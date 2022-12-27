Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 6:48PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 648 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Wayan to 8 miles south of

Chesterfield Reservoir to 14 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock

Peak to 15 miles southeast of Rockland. Movement was south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir,

Wayan, Swanlake, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Holbrook Summit, Thatcher,

Henry, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest

Area, Virginia, Chesterfield, Dayton and Clifton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.