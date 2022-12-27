Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 11:12PM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the mountain ranges and in the

southern portion of Yellowstone National Park. Additional

Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the northern portion of the park.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.

Visibility will be severely reduced at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.