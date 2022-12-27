Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:38PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in

valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,

except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot

Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.