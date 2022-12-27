Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 2:38PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park- Including the cities
of Island Park and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

