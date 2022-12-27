Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:49AM MST until December 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches in valleys below 6500 feet, except 10 to 20 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as
60 mph.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun
Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River
Foothills. Including Galena Summit.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute on Tuesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected to be
above 6,500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.