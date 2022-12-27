Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 4:03AM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 10 to 18 inches in the mountain ranges and in the southern
portion of Yellowstone National Park. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches
in the northern portion of the park. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening
commute over Teton Pass. Visibility will be severely reduced
at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.